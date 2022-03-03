Left Menu

6th phase UP polls: BJP will win over 80 pc seats, says Yogi Adityanath after casting vote in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in Gorakhpur in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 08:52 IST
6th phase UP polls: BJP will win over 80 pc seats, says Yogi Adityanath after casting vote in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in Gorakhpur in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state. Adityanath is contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat.

After casting the vote, the Chief Minister appealed to the electorate to vote on the issues of development and security. Addressing the media, he said, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state."

"Vote for development and security, vote for the BJP," he added. Earlier in the day, Adityanath said the UP Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. Each vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party will help UP in becoming India's number one economy.

He said that it is time to decide between the BJP and terror-supporting people in an apparent swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) after one of the relatives of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case was seen on the campaign trails with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav. "Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. You have seen developmental projects in the last five years, be it the inauguration of AIIMS to Kushinagar International Airport. It is time to decide between us and terror-supporting people. Each of your votes will make Uttar Pradesh India's Number one economy," Adityanath said.

Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur before the commencement of the polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday morning. Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others. A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

With 676 candidates in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022