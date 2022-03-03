6th phase UP polls: BJP-Yogi wave in state, says Anand Swarup after casting vote from Ballia

BJP leader and Uttar Pardesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from the Ballia constituency, casts his vote in the sixth phase of assembly polls on Thursday. Speaking with ANI after casting his vote, the Minister said, "I appeal to the public to cast their vote. There is a BJP and Yogi Adityanath wave in the state. We are confident that we will win over 350 seats."

Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari, contesting from Phephna Assembly seat also casts his vote at a polling station in Ballia and said that he is confident that BJP will win this term. Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in Gorakhpur and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state.

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates. With 676 candidates in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

