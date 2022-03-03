UP polls phase 6: Nearly nine pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

A voter turnout of 8.69 per cent till 9 am was recorded on Thursday with polling across 57 constituencies underway for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 9.88 per cent in Basti, followed by 9.64 per cent in Kushinagar and 9.46 per cent in Ambedkarnagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur recorded a voter turnout of 8.96. The lowest voter turnout had been recorded at 6.80 per cent in Sant Kabir Nagar and 7.57 per cent in Ballia.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer at Lucknow, BD Ram Tiwari said, "Voting is underway peacefully across all 10 districts in the state. EVM-related complaints are being immediately addressed." Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others. A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)