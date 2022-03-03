Left Menu

UP polls phase 6: Nearly nine pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

A voter turnout of 8.69 per cent till 9 am was recorded on Thursday with polling across 57 constituencies underway for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:34 IST
UP polls phase 6: Nearly nine pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 8.69 per cent till 9 am was recorded on Thursday with polling across 57 constituencies underway for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The government data shows the highest voter turnout of 9.88 per cent in Basti, followed by 9.64 per cent in Kushinagar and 9.46 per cent in Ambedkarnagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur recorded a voter turnout of 8.96. The lowest voter turnout had been recorded at 6.80 per cent in Sant Kabir Nagar and 7.57 per cent in Ballia.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer at Lucknow, BD Ram Tiwari said, "Voting is underway peacefully across all 10 districts in the state. EVM-related complaints are being immediately addressed." Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others. A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022