India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday
Quad leaders U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, New Delhi said.
India's foreign ministry said in a statement https://www.mea.gov.in/press-releases.htm?dtl/34924/Quad_Leaders_Virtual_meeting_on_3March_2022 the meeting follows their September summit in Washington and that they would "exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific".
It was not clear if the Ukraine crisis would be discussed too. Among the partners, only India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the major arms supplier for the Indian military.
