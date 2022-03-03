Goa to resume economic activities with 100% capacity: CM

Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that in view of the low COVID-19 positivity rate in the state, the expert committee has advised resuming economic activities with 100 per cent capacity.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:44 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
CM Sawant said, "In view of less positivity rate #COVID19 cases, the expert committee has advised resuming economic activities with 100% capacity. The government will take the decision by tomorrow & will resume the activities including casinos."

On Wednesday, Goa reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and three casualties. The active cases stand at 209. (ANI)

