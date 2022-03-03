Left Menu

U.N. voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM

An emailed statement from the U.N. secretary general's spokesperson said there were reports that the vote did not meet standards of transparency and procedure, and that there were acts of intimidation before the session. The U.N. is instead focused on renewing its push for elections, the spokesperson said, adding that U.N. Libya adviser Stephanie Williams will soon hold talks between the parliament and an opposing political body, the High Council of State.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:56 IST
The United Nations voiced concern on Thursday over reports that a vote in Libya's parliament to install a new government, a move that may trigger new fighting or a return to territorial division, "fell short of the expected standards". An emailed statement from the U.N. secretary general's spokesperson said there were reports that the vote did not meet standards of transparency and procedure, and that there were acts of intimidation before the session.

The U.N. is instead focused on renewing its push for elections, the spokesperson said, adding that U.N. Libya adviser Stephanie Williams will soon hold talks between the parliament and an opposing political body, the High Council of State. The position of international powers will be key in the coming tussle for power between the incumbent administration of interim prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, and the government newly installed under Fathi Bashagha.

Dbeibah's government was put in place a year ago through a U.N.-backed peace process that was aimed at resolving Libya's political problems through an election last year, but the vote did not take place amid arguments over the rules.

