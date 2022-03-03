Left Menu

Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:17 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Flickr
Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount amid the war in Ukraine, which Budapest condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

In an interview with news website mandiner.hu, Orban added that Hungary's ties with Russia had been "balanced and fair" until the very recent past, but the war has created a new situation.

He added, however, that there was no reason to cut energy ties with Moscow.

