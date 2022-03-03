BJP took donations from Mumbai blast accused Memon's firm, alleges NCP MLA Gote

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote alleged that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got Rs 20 crore from RKW Developers Ltd after 2014, which has alleged links with late Iqbal Memon, an accused in 1993 bomb blast in Mumbai and a former confidant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Gote, who is now with the NCP has filed a complaint against the BJP and Fadnavis with the Enforcement Directorate.

He alleged that the BJP received Rs 10 crore from RKW Developers in 2014-15 and another Rs 10 crore from other real estate developers, which used to buy and sell properties on behalf of Memon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)