198 people from Himachal Pradesh evacuated from Ukraine so far: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday informed the assembly that 198 people from the state have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine so far.

Besides, 249 students from Himachal Pradesh have reached Ukraine's neighbouring countries, he said. Speaking during the budget session, the chief minister said 53 students from the state are still stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

The state government had already contacted most of the stranded students whereas efforts are on to get in touch with the remaining ones, he added.

Congress legislator Asha Kumari said efforts should be made to evacuate students stuck in Kharkiv, Kyiv and other areas. She said advisories have been issued for the stuck students to cross the Ukraine border but buses or some other alternative arrangements should be made for them because they are facing double problems of shelling and heavy snowfall. The chief minister said according to information, presently no student from Himachal Pradesh is in Ukraine's capital Kyiv as all of them have been evacuated.

The chief minister said there is a lot of difficulty in evacuation from those areas due to the prevailing situation.

Thakur hoped that everything would be alright soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked to the heads of both the countries for their help in India's evacuation efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)