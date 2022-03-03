Left Menu

Jharkhand govt tables over Rs 1 lakh cr budget for FY’23

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:56 IST
Aiming at fuelling growth, the JMM-led Jharkhand government Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.01-lakh crore budget for the 2022-23 fiscal, with a proposal to hike capital expenditure by 59 per cent.

The Hemant Soren government had presented a budget of Rs 91,277 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned till 12 noon following uproar by opposition parties led by the BJP, which demanded 27 per cent OBC quota in the upcoming panchayat polls.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, BJP legislators trooped into the well, amid repeated requests by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to members to allow proceedings.

The budget was tabled when the house reassembled at noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

