BJP's victory in UP polls necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJPs victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now. Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting. ''The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now,'' Modi said.

''We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017,'' he said.

Terming the previous Samajwadi party government ''mafiawadi'', Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is ''mafia-free''.

