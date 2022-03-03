Left Menu

Maha govt is 'Dawood samarpit', says Devendra Fadnavis, seeking Nawab Malik's resignation

Malik was arrested in February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:19 IST
Devendra Fadnavis, LoP in Maharashtra Assembly speaking to media persons in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of trying to shield minorities welfare minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the state government "Dawood samarpit (surrendered to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim)" demanding his resignation. Malik was arrested in February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Seeking Malik's resignation, the BJP held a protest in the premises of the Vidhan Sabha amid the ongoing annual Budget session of the state. Speaking to media persons here, Fadnavis said, "Why does the government not want to take his resignation? This is a 'Dawood samarpit', 'Dawood sharan' government. This government is coming together to save people who keep relations with Dawood. That's why we've started protests and we demand that his resignation be taken immediately."

Emphasizing that Malik is not accused in a "small matter", Fadnavis said it is "surprising" that the state government has not yet taken his resignation. "For the first time in Maharashtra, a minister (Nawab Malik) is behind bars but his resignation hasn't been taken. This is unexpected. He hasn't been jailed for a small matter, he's accused of dealing with family of Dawood Ibrahim," the BJP leader said.

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the petition filed by Malik seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing money laundering case in connection with links with the underworld don. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that at present Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that there's no need "to take Nawab Malik's resignation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

