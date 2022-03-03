Unemployment, price rise, social unrest key issues, but PM not talking about them: Rahul

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said unemployment, price rise and social unrest are the key issues before the country and there is anger among the youth due to this, but the prime minister does not even talk about them.Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over these matters and urging the people to demand answers on these basic issues.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said unemployment, price rise and social unrest are the key issues before the country and there is anger among the youth due to this, but the prime minister does not even talk about them.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over these matters and urging the people to demand answers on these basic issues.

''Unemployment, inflation and social unrest are key issues before the country today. Due to this, restlessness and anger is increasing among the youth, which is a big problem in itself. Far from the solution, the PM does not even talk about them,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He used the hashtag ''#KiskeAccheDin'', and shared a video in which youth in Uttar Pradesh are expressing their anger and anguish over these issues.

The video came on a day when voting for the sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway.

