Rights panel orders TN government to pay Rs 2 lakh for student held for raising anti-BJP slogans

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state government to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to student Lois Sophia who was arrested in 2018 for raising anti-BJP slogans before former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission has ordered the state government to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to student Lois Sophia who was arrested in 2018 for raising anti-BJP slogans before former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Tamilisai Soundararajan at Tuticorin airport. Earlier on September 3, 2018, Sophia allegedly raised slogans against the BJP government on a Chennai-Tuticorin flight. She also got into a verbal spat with Soundararajan who was also on the same flight and later allegedly with the police, who were stationed at the Tuticorin airport.

Soundararajan had also lodged a complaint and Sophia was later detained for interrogation. However, the police released the girl on unconditional bail. The Tamil Nadu BJP president claimed that the girl belonged to some organization and was tutored to misbehave with the BJP leaders. (ANI)

