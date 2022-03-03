Left Menu

Cong to form govt in U'khand with at least 40 seats : PCC

The Congress leader said the indicators which have emerged after the February 14 polling have shown that people have voted en masse for the Congress party.After these indicators emerged, several BJP leaders have come to congratulate us, we are also getting feelers from senior bureaucrats in the state that Congress is forming government in the state, said Joshi.Even pre-election indicators favoured Congress party, as the gathering in Rahul Gandhis meeting was three times more than that the turnout at Narendra Modis in Dehradun.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:05 IST
Cong to form govt in U'khand with at least 40 seats : PCC
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday said it is going to form the government in Uttarakhand claiming it will win at least 40 seats in the 70-member state assembly. ''We are getting a minimum 40 and a maximum of 48 seats in the state with over 42 per cent vote share, 10 per cent more than what we got in 2017 elections,'' PCC general secretary (organisation) Mathuradutt Joshi said here. Out of the 29 seats of the Kumaon region, the Congress will get at least 18 seats while it will also get a major chunk out of 30 seats located in three districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, he claimed. ''We are also doing well on seats located in the hilly districts of Garhwal including Uttarkashi, Pauri, Chamoli and Rudraprayag as people in these districts have voted for employment,'' he said. The Congress leader said the indicators which have emerged after the February 14 polling have shown that people have voted en masse for the Congress party.

''After these indicators emerged, several BJP leaders have come to congratulate us, we are also getting feelers from senior bureaucrats in the state that Congress is forming government in the state,'' said Joshi.

''Even pre-election indicators favoured Congress party, as the gathering in Rahul Gandhi's meeting was three times more than that the turnout at Narendra Modi's in Dehradun. The gathering at Priyanka Gandhi's rally was also spontaneous,'' he said. The Congress' promises about removing unemployment, bringing down inflation and not letting the LPG cylinder price exceed Rs 500 appears to have worked in favour of the party, he said. Moreover, failure of governance reflected in the change of two BJP chief ministers in quick succession has also worked against the saffron party, he said. ''After Congress comes to power, the big initiative will be taken to create lakhs of jobs in the state, filling all vacancies and creating employment opportunities in rural areas to reduce migration from there,'' said Joshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022