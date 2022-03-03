Lavrov says he believes some leaders are preparing for war against Russia
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday that he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia.
He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of presiding over "a society where Nazism is flourishing".
