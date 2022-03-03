Left Menu

NCP slams Fadnavis after asks if MVA govt is 'dedicated' to Dawood Ibrahim

NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase on Thursday condemned a statement BJP Devendra Fadanvis, wherein he sought to know if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state was ''dedicated'' to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and claimed it was a ''direct insult to 11 crore citizens of Maharashtra''.

Notably, the opposition BJP in Maharashtra has been demanding the removal of state minister Nawab Malik following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last week in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

''Why is Malik being protected? Is this government dedicated to Dawood Ibrahim? Under whose pressure is the government working?'' Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly, asked while talking to reporters.

Taking a dim view of the remarks, Tapase said the ruling MVA, comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, is only committed to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra.

