We are convinced we are right, Russia's Lavrov says
Moscow is convinced that it is right in its confrontation with the West, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television on Thursday.
He accused NATO of seeking to maintain its supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of good will, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.
