Left Menu

Bringing back Indian students from Ukraine important, but PM Modi busy in UP meetings: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said while Indians are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:42 IST
Bringing back Indian students from Ukraine important, but PM Modi busy in UP meetings: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said while Indians are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee, who was in Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for a campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in support of the Samajwadi Party alliance, also accused the Centre of leaving Indians in Ukraine on their own in the midst of a raging war.

''Look what is happening right now. There is a war underway in Ukraine and Modi is doing meetings here. What is important? Isn't bringing back our Indian students important?'' Banerjee said.

''If you have such good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and knew three months in advance that a war would break out, why did you not bring back Indians (from Ukraine),'' the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee also slammed the Centre over handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the exodus of migrant workers from big towns which resulted because of the lockdown imposed by it in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022