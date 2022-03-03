Post polls, Shiv Sena's income dipped to Rs 13.84 crore

The Shiv Sena’s income dipped to Rs 13.84 crore in 2020-21 as compared to Rs 111.40 crore in 2019-20, which was an election year.

The party also spent twice as much funds on the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019 as compared to the Lok Sabha polls the same year.

According to the Annual Audit Report for 2020-21, submitted by the party to the Election Commission, total income of the Shiv Sena had shrunk to Rs 13.84 crore as compared to Rs 111.40 crore in 2019-20.

It had spent Rs 24.30 crore on the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as against Rs 53.27 crore expenditure it incurred for the assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena had contested both the elections as a coalition partner of the BJP, but had walked out of the alliance after the assembly elections, accusing the national party of not keeping its promises on sharing the chief minister’s post.

The party also spent Rs 11.23 lakh on the Bihar assembly elections in 2020 where 22 of its candidates were in the fray. The party polled 0.05 per cent of the total votes cast, which was even lower than the votes cast for NOTA (1.68 per cent).

According to the income and expenditure account submitted by the party for the year ended March 31, 2021, the Shiv Sena had collected Rs 85.36 lakh by means of fees and subscription, as against Rs 25.39 lakh collected under the same head as on March 31, 2020.

The party received Rs 72.53 lakh as grants, donations or contributions in the year ending March 31, 2021, which was far less than the Rs 105.64 crore received by the party under the same head as on March 31, 2020.

Of the Rs 105.64 crore raised by the party as on March 31, 2020, electoral bonds accounted for Rs 40.98 crore, individual donors contributed Rs 16.83 crore, companies and organisations contributed Rs 36.12 crore, while institutions and welfare bodies gave Rs 11.70 crore to the party.

The contribution of Rs 72.53 lakh received by the party as on March 31, 2021 was through individual donors.

