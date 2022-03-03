Left Menu

PM Modi calls BJP's rivals dynasts, says they are still stuck in old politics of alliances with mafia

Dynasts are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia, he said, while attacking the BJPs rivals.

Attacking the BJP's rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said these ''dynasts'' are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with the mafia.

Addressing a poll rally here in Uttar Pradesh, he also said that while the opposition does politics of vote bank, the BJP does politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

''Instead of vote bank politics and discrimination on the basis of caste, we practise politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas','' Modi said.

He said instead of mere announcements, the BJP government ensured benefits of schemes reached the needy. ''Dynasts are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia,'' he said, while attacking the BJP's rivals. However, the alliance of the BJP is with the people of Chandauli, Modi added.

