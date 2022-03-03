BJP's victory in UP polls necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary to ensure that the state's journey on the path of development does not stop. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that dynasts who only try to fill their 'tijori' (vault) can never fulfill the dreams of the poor.

Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes are being cast in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting.

''The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now,'' Modi said.

''We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017,'' he said.

Terming the previous Samajwadi Party government ''mafiawadi'' (those who help mafia elements), Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is ''mafia-free''. Attacking the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, the PM said, ''Pariwarwadis' (dynasts) can never fulfill the dreams of the poor. The way of these 'mafiawadis' run the government is to loot Uttar Pradesh and crush the dreams of the poor. They never see your pain, your trouble.'' Referring to SP president Yadav, Modi said he used to send letters to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister from Delhi telling him "time and again that the Indian government is giving money and you can build houses for the poor''.

But they didn't care about the life of the poor, the PM alleged ''They had only one job to do -- fill their vault from wherever they got chance. They knew that Modi will ask for the account of money he is sending from Delhi and they will be caught. So they did not worry about the poor,'' he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana only one house was sanctioned in Jaunpur when Yadav was in power in Uttar Pradesh, MOdi said, adding that in 2017 when the BJP government came, 30,000 houses were sanctioned here and 15,000 of them have already been completed.

Referring to encephalitis, a deadly disease that used to spread in the Purvanchal (east UP) region, he alleged dynasts "left the Purvanchal to suffer the havoc of encephalitis" But now a network of medical colleges is being created there, he said. He also said the government taken "a very big decision" to reduce the fees for half of the seats in private medical colleges to bring them at par with that in government medical colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)