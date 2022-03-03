Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday exuded confidence over his victory in Purvanchal and said that people will "wipe out Bharatiya Janata Party" from the region.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:16 IST
UP Assembly polls: I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday exuded confidence over his victory in Purvanchal and said that people will "wipe out Bharatiya Janata Party" from the region. The SP chief also assured the development of Purvanchal if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Varanasi today, Yadav said, "I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP. I assure the people of Purvanchal that when the Samajwadi government is formed, we will ensure the development of Purvanchal." Earlier in the day, Yadav termed Uttar Pradesh polls "election of UP's future" and assured the employment opportunities for Army if SP voted to power in the state.

"This is the election of UP's future. It is also an election to decide whether democracy will be saved or not. When our government will come, along with police recruitments, we'll also ensure that recruitments for Army are done," he stated. Polling for the sixth phase is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022