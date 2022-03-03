We need to make sure the Russian economy is crippled - UK's Truss

Left Menu

The West needs to ensure the Russian economy is crippled so that President Vladimir Putin it is unable to continue his invasion of Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday. "We need to ... degrade the Russian economy," Truss said during a news conference in Lithuania.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:19 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
"We need to ... degrade the Russian economy," Truss said during a news conference in Lithuania. "We need to make sure ... that the Russian economy is crippled so it is unable to continue to fund Putin and the war machine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

