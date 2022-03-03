TMCP protests in WB against showing of black flags to Mamata

Left Menu

This is an insult to a woman, Bhattacharya said. The TMCP organised protest marches in various districts of the state against the incident. PTI AMR The black flag protest in Varanasi drew bitter criticism from TMC, the party which Banerjee founded and heads, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Trinamool Congress student wing Thursday held protests in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal against showing of black flags to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee allegedly by supporters of a right-wing outfit in Varanasi.

The protesters of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad gathered in front of Presidency University many of them holding bowls of Ganga water before embarking on a march.

Banerjee, after reaching Varanasi from Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, was on her way to the famous Dasaswamedh Ghat in the holy city to watch 'Ganga Aarti' when some people, alleged to be members of right-wing outfit Hindu Yuva Bahini, showed her black flags and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

''Mamata Banerjee was on a non-political programme when she was subjected to insults,'' TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya told reporters.

Banerjee, who is in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Samajwadi Party for the Varanasi seat going to the poll in the last phase of assembly poll in that state on March 7, had in reply said 'Jai Hind' after alighting from her vehicle, he said.

''If a chief minister cannot be given proper security in the (Lok Sabha) constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then we can well understand the situation in other parts of the country under BJP rule ... This is an insult to a woman,'' Bhattacharya said. The TMCP organised protest marches in various districts of the state against the incident. PTI AMR The black flag protest in Varanasi drew bitter criticism from TMC, the party which Banerjee founded and heads, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

