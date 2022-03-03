Left Menu

2022 Assembly polls: Ahead of counting of votes, Uttarakhand BJP to hold preparatory meeting on March 7

Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a preparatory party meeting on March 7, ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections scheduled to take place on March 10.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:29 IST
2022 Assembly polls: Ahead of counting of votes, Uttarakhand BJP to hold preparatory meeting on March 7
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a preparatory party meeting on March 7, ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections scheduled to take place on March 10. State election in-charge and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi will attend the meeting. All the state MPs, district presidents, candidates, and in-charges will attend the meeting.

Giving information about the meeting, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said, "A preparatory meeting has been ensured for the counting of votes to be held on March 10 at Hotel Pacific at 11 am on March 7." Chouhan said that all the MPs, state officials, district presidents, assembly candidates, and assembly in-charges have been invited to the meeting.

Notably, the polling in Uttarakhand took place for the 70-seat Assembly on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022