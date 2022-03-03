Left Menu

225 students have returned home in MP from Ukraine so far: State govt

A total of 225 students have returned home in Madhya Pradesh from war-ravaged Ukraine so far, a minister said on Thursday.Over 450 families had contacted the MP government, seeking its help in the evacuation of the students stranded in Ukraine, he said.A total of 225 students have returned to MP from Ukraine.

Updated: 03-03-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:33 IST
A total of 225 students have returned home in Madhya Pradesh from war-ravaged Ukraine so far, a minister said on Thursday.

Over 450 families had contacted the MP government, seeking its help in the evacuation of the students stranded in Ukraine, he said.

''A total of 225 students have returned to MP from Ukraine. 452 families had contacted the state government for help,'' MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters here.

The state government is providing free lodging and food to the students at MP Bhawan in Delhi after their return from Ukraine. They are being brought home in MP by the state government, Mishra, who is also the state government spokesperson, said. The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the return of 225 students from Ukraine, he said.

''Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and all his cabinet colleagues thanked the honourable prime minister for carrying out Operation Ganga, under which students from Ukraine are being brought home, and also for sending four Union ministers to help people stranded in the east European country,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet cleared a proposal to set up 600 MW floating solar park at Omkareshwar in Khandwa and 950 mw solar park in Chhatarpur, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

