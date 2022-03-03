PM Modi interacts with students who returned from Ukraine
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine and hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.
The students shared their experiences with Modi, who is on a tour to the state as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls.
The Prime Minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha.
The government has launched ''Operation Ganga'' to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.
The government has already sent four Union ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine as India's ''special envoys'' to coordinate the evacuation efforts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- Ukraine
- Uttar
- Lok Sabha
- Russia
- Varanasi
- Operation Ganga''
- Modi
- India
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Punjab CM Channi offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics
Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical
Blinken slams Russia over Navalny trial that could extend jail term by 15 years