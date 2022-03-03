Left Menu

HP Assembly adjourned briefly over old pension scheme issue

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned briefly following an uproar by the opposition over the issue of old pension scheme on Thursday evening.

The Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar adjourned the House for five minutes at 4.50 pm when chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri exchanged heated words.

However, the proceedings of the House could not resume at 4.55 pm and finally it was adjourned for Friday at 11 am.

The uproar started when the chief minister blamed opposition for the protest by the state employees outside the state Assembly for restoring the old pension scheme.

Hundreds of protesting state government employees Thursday also gheraoed the Himachal Pradesh Assembly demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

The chief minister stated in the House during the ongoing budget session that the opposition did the entire work of instigating and provoking the employees.

“You (opposition) are responsible for this, you have created this situation, it's you and only you are responsible for this situation,” he added.

Without naming Mukesh Agnihotri, the chief minister said that his political ambition would not be fulfilled.

At this, Agnihotri and other Congress legislators asked the chief minister to handle the situation emerged due to gherao by the protesting employees outside the state Assembly.

The Congress leader said that the Assembly gates were locked and no one was allowed to go outside.

He urged the state government to have some mercy on the protesting employees as water cannons were used to disperse them.

Agnihotri said that instead of talking with the protesters, the state government issued instructions of 'no work, no pay' and suspending the striking protestors.

The leader of opposition went on to say that whatever is happening in Ukraine, is happening there but here police is using force on its own people.

