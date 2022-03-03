World News Roundup: S.Korea candidates woo young voters with 'deepfakes,' hair insurance; Japan ease border rules but extend virus curbs for some regions and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

S.Korea candidates woo young voters with 'deepfakes,' hair insurance

South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol got a boost on Thursday when a rival dropped out, but if the conservative former prosecutor wins next week, it may also be thanks to "deepfake" avatars and viral short videos. Opposition leader Yoon and the top liberal contender have gone to unusual lengths in the nation's tradition-bound politics to shed the image of grumpy old men, courting young voters who could prove decisive in what has been a close race.

Japan ease border rules but extend virus curbs for some regions

Japan will loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the country would this month raise the number of people who can enter Japan to 7,000 a day from 5,000 at present, while exempting students from the daily limit and treating them as a separate category.

Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8 million people now wants to join the alliance.

Russian war on Ukraine enters second week as apparent failure

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday an apparent tactical failure so far, with its main assault force stalled for days on a highway north of Kyiv and other advances halted at the outskirts of cities it is bombing into wastelands. The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine rose to more than 1 million, the United Nations said. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT

Britain's culture minister said she had asked social media company Tik Tok and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms if they could prevent access to Russian state-owned television network RT in Britain. Meta said on Monday it would restrict access to Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

Ukraine-Russia talks to start soon, focus on humanitarian corridors

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will begin in Belarus at about 1400 GMT and Kyiv plans to discuss setting up humanitarian corridors before moving on to other issues, Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said on Facebook.

Tide of Ukrainian refugees grows as UN says a million have fled

A growing tide of Ukrainian refugees fleeing a brutal Russian invasion streamed into central Europe on Thursday, as volunteers and officials speeded up efforts to process arrivals whose numbers a U.N. official said had crossed the one million mark. With Russian forces intent on advancing towards Kyiv and bombing some other Ukrainian cities into wastelands, the U.N. refugee agency also said the conflict looked set to trigger Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.

Lavrov says Russia will continue Ukraine war till 'the end'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until "the end". Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war.

Amsterdam Hermitage museum breaks ties with famed Hermitage in St. Petersburg

The Amsterdam Hermitage, a museum of Russian art in Amsterdam that assembled its collection in cooperation with the famed State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, said on Thursday it was "severing ties" with Russia. "Due to our carefully built relationship ... we had access to one of the world's most famous art collections that we could use to complement our exhibitions," the Dutch museum said in a statement.

ICC prosecutor: advance team has left to begin work in Ukraine investigation

An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor told Reuters in an interview. Their departure comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

