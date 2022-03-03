Left Menu

Poland aims to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP in 2023, up from NATO required 2%

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:35 IST
Poland aims to spend 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence in 2023, the leader of Poland's ruling nationalists said at the start of a debate in parliament on Thursday around a bill to boost defence spending. Poland has in past years spent 2% of GDP per annum on defence, in keeping the NATO requirement.

"There will be an amendment (to the defence plan): 3% of GDP on defence next year, then we will increase it," Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the lower house of parliament.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

