Poland aims to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP in 2023, up from NATO required 2%
Poland aims to spend 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence in 2023, the leader of Poland's ruling nationalists said at the start of a debate in parliament on Thursday around a bill to boost defence spending. Poland has in past years spent 2% of GDP per annum on defence, in keeping the NATO requirement.
"There will be an amendment (to the defence plan): 3% of GDP on defence next year, then we will increase it," Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the lower house of parliament.
