Our bulldozer does not talk but it works very well: UP CM on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Baba bulldozer' remark

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "Baba Bulldozer", the chief minister took a potshot at the SP leader stating that the "bulldozer does not talk" but it works well.

ANI | Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "Baba Bulldozer", the chief minister took a potshot at the SP leader stating that the "bulldozer does not talk" but it works well. Adityanath also said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh will ensure that the bulldozer and development work together after it retains power in the state.

Addressing a public rally in UP's Ghazipur, Adityanath said, "Our bulldozer does not talk but it works very well. We will make sure that our development and our bulldozer will work together after we come to power." "People of UP have decided to send Samajwadi Party leaders to foreign countries after March 10. The previous government which you (voters) chose did not have time to talk about your issues," he added.

Earlier last month, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath by calling him "Baba Bulldozer" and said that "Baba" will lose election just like contentious farm laws were withdrawn. "He (Yogi Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now we were calling him "Baba Chief Minister" but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him "Baba Bulldozer". I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper. And the time the vote is held, the government will change," the SP chief stated. (ANI)

