Ready for alliance with any party except NCP, BJP: VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said he is ready to enter into an alliance with any party except the NCP and BJP. We are ready to enter into an alliance with any party except the NCP and BJP, the VBA chief said. Ambedkar also criticised the Central government over its Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said he is ready to enter into an alliance with any party except the NCP and BJP. Ambedkar was talking to reporters during a visit to Maharashtra's Nanded for a party meeting.
''We have told the Shiv Sena that if they decide to contest elections separately, then we are ready to go with them. We are ready to enter into an alliance with any party except the NCP and BJP,'' the VBA chief said. Speaking about state Minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering case, Ambedkar said such allegations have surfaced against ministers earlier as well.
''Malik should resign and ensure that the case is dispose off in five to six months,'' he said. Ambedkar also criticised the Central government over its Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine. ''Other countries evacuated their citizens from Ukraine early. India didn't do that and now it has launched the operation. Now, Indians have lost lives there, who is responsible for the loss?'' he said.
