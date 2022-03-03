Biden, Quad leaders to discuss Ukraine on Thursday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan later on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

The so-called Quad leaders, which includes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will speak at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) "to discuss the war against Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific," it said.

