Oppn trying to divide society for votes when India needs to be strong: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of trying to divide society for votes at a time when India needs to be strong to deal with ''serious challenges'' the world faces.

The possible reference to the war in Ukraine came at a poll meeting during which Modi also said the BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is necessary to ensure that the state continues on the path of development.

Addressing a rally in Chandauli, the PM termed the poll alliances forged by the BJP’s rivals as ''adulterated'' and said these ''dynasts'' are still stuck in the old politics of tie-ups with the mafia.

He also addressed another election meeting in Jaunpur.

''The time for serious challenges for the whole world is coming up. So, your vote is making India strong to deal with these challenges,” he said.

“On one hand, there are those who are busy dividing society for votes even at such times, while on the other side there is the BJP and our allies who are devoting themselves wholeheartedly to the development of the country,'' he added.

In the past seven years, the BJP has done important work for everyone's development and made sure that the benefits of government schemes reach the needy, Modi said.

''We practised the politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', instead of vote bank politics and discrimination on the basis of caste,” he said.

''The alliance of the opposition is 'milawati gathbandhan' (adulterated tie-up) while our alliance is with the people. Before the BJP alliance, the alliance of the dynasts cannot stand,'' he said in an indirect reference to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

He said the “dynasts” are still stuck in the “old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia''.

''Their alliance is for 'satta bhog' (to enjoy power) but ours is for 'rashtra nirman' (nation building) and we take everyone along, only to serve,'' he said.

Referring to poll phases so far in UP, he claimed that reports said the people have already wiped out these “dynasts”.

The sixth phase of polling in the state took place Thursday, and the last is on March 7. Counting of votes is on March 10.

In this phase votes are being cast in favour of the BJP, the prime minister claimed.

''The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because UP is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now,'' Modi said. ''We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017.'' He termed the previous Samajwadi Party government ''mafiawadi'' and said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is ''mafia-free''.

''The dynasts can never fulfil the dreams of the poor,” he said, alleging that they run the government to loot the state, he alleged.

''They never see your pain, your troubles,'' he said.

Referring to SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said he used to send letters to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister from Delhi, telling him time and again that the Centre is giving the money to his government to build houses for the poor.” But the SP government didn’t care for them, he claimed. ''They had only one job to do -- fill their vaults wherever they got the chance.” Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana only one house was sanctioned in Jaunpur when Yadav was in power in Uttar Pradesh, Modi claimed.

After 2017, when the BJP government was sworn in, 30,000 houses were sanctioned and 15,000 of them have already been built, he said.

The prime minister referred to the threat of encephalitis in eastern UP and said the previous state government had let people suffer. Now, a network of medical colleges is being created in the region, he added.

''These dynasts had left the people of Purvanchal on their own. These people had tried their best to divide Uttar Pradesh on caste lines, but the people of the state understood their designs and stand united today,” he said.

The reason is clear -- Niyat, Niti, Nishtha and Netritva' (intention, policy, loyalty and leadership),'' he said, suggesting that these are the attributes of the BJP government.

