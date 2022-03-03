Key Democratic senator Lujan appears for hearing
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:51 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, appeared at a U.S. Senate Thursday after an absence of about a month.
Lujan's vote may be critical to the confirming President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Senate is evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
