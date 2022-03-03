Left Menu

Montenegro's president proposes PM-designate to parliament

"That is why I decided to entrust Mr. Abazovic, the URA president, with the formation of the government," Djukanovic said, adding that he conducted talks with most political parties in Montenegro. The pro-Russian Serb-oriented parties have refused to take part in the consultations.

Updated: 03-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:51 IST
Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic on Thursday proposed as prime minister-designate Dritan Abazovic, who last month led an initiative for a no-confidence motion on the government in which he was deputy prime minister and which was passed in parliament. Djukanovic urged parliament to convene as soon as possible and decide on the government and its programme, in light of "additional security-political challenges generated by the war in Ukraine and its impact on the stability of our region".

Explaining his decision, Djukanovic said that Abazovic and his political allies have assured him they will be able to secure majority parliamentary support for a new government. "That is why I decided to entrust Mr. Abazovic, the URA president, with the formation of the government," Djukanovic said, adding that he conducted talks with most political parties in Montenegro.

The pro-Russian Serb-oriented parties have refused to take part in the consultations. The no-confidence vote was initiated in February by Black on White, a pro-European alliance in the ruling coalition, and opposition parties including Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists.

Abazovic's URA citizens' movement was a dissident group from the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic. Montenegro, which has a population of just 680,000, is a NATO member and also aspires to join the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

