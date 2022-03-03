24 Shree Rajput Karni Sena leaders join BJP in J-K

Twenty four leaders of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) in Jammu and Kashmir, including its vice president, joined the BJP at the party headquarters here on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina welcomed Bablu Singh Jasrotia, SRKS vice president in the union territory and the others into the party fold and said that the youth from various social and political affiliations are increasingly joining the saffron party as they feel inspired and influenced by its policy for the nation. “The BJP’s policy is aimed at the country’s progress. They admire the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country, so they are joining the BJP family to serve the society…” he said. The new entrants said the Modi-led government has gained the trust of people with its developmental initiatives and a nationalist stand, both within the country and on the borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)