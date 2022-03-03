Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM to visit Varanasi tomorrow, to attend Amit Shah's roadshow

Ahead of the seventh or final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami will visit Varanasi on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:04 IST
Uttarakhand Chief MInister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the seventh or final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami will visit Varanasi on Friday. The Chief Minister will attend the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday, ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Giving details of PM Modi's roadshow, regional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow from Maldahiya to Vishwanath Dham. At Vishwanath Dham, the roadshow will conclude."

After offering prayers at Vishwanath Dham Temple, PM Modi will garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate. Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded today.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

