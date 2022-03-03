Left Menu

Key Democratic senator Lujan votes at hearing after absence

The Senate is evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Lujan of New Mexico provided the key vote Thursday to advance nominees for both the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, which both got 14-14 votes. Lujan got a standing ovation and hugs and handshakes from his Republican and Democratic colleagues as he entered the Senate Commerce Committee room.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:12 IST
Key Democratic senator Lujan votes at hearing after absence

Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, appeared at a U.S. Senate hearing Thursday after an absence of about a month. Lujan's vote may be critical to confirming President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Senate is evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Lujan of New Mexico provided the key vote Thursday to advance nominees for both the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, which both got 14-14 votes. Lujan got a standing ovation and hugs and handshakes from his Republican and Democratic colleagues as he entered the Senate Commerce Committee room. "It's an absolute honor to be back and it's got me a little teary-eyed today," Lujan said. "But to every one of you that sent me notes, sent videos, and all the prayers have worked and it's good to be back. I'll tell you I missed you all. So I look forward to getting back to work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022