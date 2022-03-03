Telangana BJP attacks TRS over alleged murder plot against Minister

The BJP in Telangana on Thursday lashed out at the TRS over the issue of alleged conspiracy to kill state Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, claiming that the ruling party was indulging in ''revenge politics'' by apparently targetting its leaders in the wake of its growth.

The state unit of the saffron party also demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged plot to kill the minister. The demand comes a day after Cyberabad Police here claimed to have busted a conspiracy to kill Srinivas Goud with the arrest of eight people, including five from the servant quarters of former MP AP Jithender Reddy's residence in New Delhi.

The former MP's driver and personal assistant had provided shelter for the accused in Delhi, adding they were verifying the role of Reddy in the conspiracy, the police had said.

Addressing reporters, Jithender Reddy said, ''I tell you KCR ji. You are now afraid... When leaders like us are growing in BJP, when the BJP is growing after the polls in Dubbak, Huzurabad, Musheerabad, Warangal municipality, you are planning to take revenge on its leaders.'' ''Why Srinivas Goud has to be killed? Who is planning?,'' he asked, seeking a thorough investigation to bring out various facts.

He claimed that those facing allegations in the case were close to the ruling TRS.

Reddy further alleged that goons attacked his residence in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday night and threatened his staff besides damaging a car.

Based on a complaint, separate cases were registered under relevant IPC sections and further probe was underway to identify those involved in the incident, a senior police official told PTI over phone from Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile, D K Aruna, former Minister and BJP leader, dubbed the conspiracy to kill minister Srinivas Goud as 'bogus' and said it was a conspiracy against ''us''. She also sought a probe by the central agency.

''I demand the state chief minister, if you are sincere, order a CBI inquiry. It needs to be exposed who is hatching the conspiracy... I demand that CBI inquiry be ordered and all facts should be brought out,'' she said.

Aruna said she will complain to the BJP's central leadership and urge the Union Home Minister to order a CBI inquiry into the allegations against the party leaders in Telangana.

She also said one of those facing allegations had approached her, seeking her support on a petition filed by him with the Election Commission against minister Srinivas Goud.

The petition claimed that the minister had ''tampered'' with the affidavit filed with the EC, she quoted the man as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)