Quad leaders agree what Ukraine experiencing should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific - Japan's Kishida

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:35 IST
Quad leaders agree what Ukraine experiencing should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific - Japan's Kishida
  Country:
  • Japan

Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries -- the United States, India, Australia and Japan -- agreed on Thursday that what's happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"We've agreed that unilateral changes to the status quo with force like this should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We've also agreed this development makes it even more important to work toward realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told reporters after the virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

