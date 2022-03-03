Left Menu

Moscow says BBC being used to undermine political situation in Russia

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday, without providing evidence, that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia. Moscow has said foreign media, including from Britain, offer a partial view of the world.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:48 IST
Moscow says BBC being used to undermine political situation in Russia

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday, without providing evidence, that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.

Moscow has said foreign media, including from Britain, offer a partial view of the world. Some Western governments dismiss that assertion and accuse Russian state media of bias, including over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, launched 15 investigations on Monday into the output of Russian-backed television channel RT over the impartiality of its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine.

"The fact that Russian journalists are still at least somehow able to work there (in Britain) is associated solely with London's fears of jeopardising the position of the BBC radio and television corporation in Russia, since it is far from being assigned the last role in undermining domestic political stability and security in our country," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing in Moscow. The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about Zakharova's remarks, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the BBC operated independently of the government. "It is important that the BBC and other media organisations are editorially independent and they are free to report the news in the way they do," he said.

The European Union has proposed banning RT and news agency Sputnik to prevent what it said was Russian propaganda. But Britain has warned that such an approach could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow against the BBC and others. Russia and Britain have had dire relations for years, hitting low points with the fatal 2006 poisoning of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in London and the attempted killing of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss last month of grandstanding and of refusing to listen after talks in Moscow that underlined the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022