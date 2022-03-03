Left Menu

KCR to meet Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:02 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Friday. As per the information, Rao and Soren will distribute compensation amounts in the form of cheques to the kin of farmers who died during the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Earlier today, Rao held a meeting with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait in Delhi. He also met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month. He had earlier got in touch with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin. Further, sources added, "CM KCR is also keen to meet Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders."

The series of meetings came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against BJP.Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' last month said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP. Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He had also called for political forces to come together to "oust" the BJP from power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

