Left Menu

Ukrainians say hackers used local government sites to spread fake 'capitulation' news

Ukrainian officials say hackers have broken into local government websites to spread false reports that Kyiv had capitulated and signed a peace treaty with Moscow. In a message https://twitter.com/dsszzi/status/1499421451253911556 posted to Twitter, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection said that an undisclosed number of official websites of "regional authorities and local governments" had been hijacked and used to spread "lies" about a deal to end the fighting prompted by Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:38 IST
Ukrainians say hackers used local government sites to spread fake 'capitulation' news

Ukrainian officials say hackers have broken into local government websites to spread false reports that Kyiv had capitulated and signed a peace treaty with Moscow.

In a message https://twitter.com/dsszzi/status/1499421451253911556 posted to Twitter, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection said that an undisclosed number of official websites of "regional authorities and local governments" had been hijacked and used to spread "lies" about a deal to end the fighting prompted by Russia's invasion. The agency said "the enemy" was responsible for the hacking spree.

The agency didn't immediately return a message seeking further details and it wasn't immediately clear which websites it was referring to. Authorities in Kyiv have repeatedly moved quickly to debunk what they describe as Russian fabrications about the conflict. Russia denies using hackers to go after its foes, but the Kremlin's use of cyber spies in information operations is widely documented.

Hacking official news sites or government accounts to spread misinformation has been done before. Over the past several years, researchers have tracked a hacking group dubbed "Ghostwriter" which is accused of breaking into news sites to make false claims. Researchers and the Ukrainian government have previously linked hackers to Belarus, which has offered its territory as springboard for Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022