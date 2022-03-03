Zelenskyy asks West for more military aid
What are you afraid of During Thursdays news conference, Zelenskyy said that prospects for another round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiations dont seem promising, but emphasized the need to negotiate, adding that any words are more important than shots. He said the world was too slow to offer support for Ukraine and prodded Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to the Russian warplanes.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks while urging the West to offer a stronger military assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.
In a sarcastic reference to a long table Putin used for his recent meetings with foreign leaders and Russian officials, Zelenskyy said: “Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters,” adding, “I don't bite. What are you afraid of?” During Thursday's news conference, Zelenskyy said that prospects for another round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiations don't seem promising, but emphasized the need to negotiate, adding that “any words are more important than shots.” He said the world was too slow to offer support for Ukraine and prodded Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to the Russian warplanes. The US and NATO allies have ruled out the move that would directly pit Russian and Western militaries.
Zelenskyy charged that if the West remains reluctant to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, it should at least provide Kyiv with warplanes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- West
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Putin
- Western
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Japan PM Kishida to speak with Russia's Putin by phone as early as Thursday - Kyodo
Russia says video shows its western army tanks returning from drills
Cricket-England's Mahmood relishing chance to make test debut in West Indies
West entering new period of acute competition with Russia -UK minister