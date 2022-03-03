Left Menu

Ukraine president says Russia and Ukraine must compromise to end war

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:09 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Ukraine and Russia could find a way out of the war if the Kremlin treated Ukraine on an equal footing and came to talks with a will to negotiate in good faith.

"There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," Zelenskiy said in a televised interview, saying he was willing to have an open conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

