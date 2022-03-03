Ukraine president says Russia and Ukraine must compromise to end war
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:09 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Ukraine and Russia could find a way out of the war if the Kremlin treated Ukraine on an equal footing and came to talks with a will to negotiate in good faith.
"There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," Zelenskiy said in a televised interview, saying he was willing to have an open conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Zelenskiy
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine