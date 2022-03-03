Left Menu

Brazil to grant temporary visas, residence permits to Ukrainians -source

On Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had said he would allow Ukrainians to enter Brazil via humanitarian visas. Brazil has already adopted similar measures with Haitian immigrants, Syrian refugees and, more recently, Afghans. Despite the gesture of welcoming the Ukrainians, the president has sought to maintain Brazil's neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing his country's dependence on Russian fertilizers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:14 IST
