Left Menu

Cong leaders thank Sachin Pilot for political appointments

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:42 IST
Cong leaders thank Sachin Pilot for political appointments
  • Country:
  • India

A batch of Congress leaders, who were given political appointments recently, met former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot at his residence and conveyed their gratitude here on Thursday.

Gajraj Khatana, chairman of the State Level Advisory Committee for building and other construction workers, Suresh Modi, chairman of Rajasthan Business Welfare Board, Suchitra Arya, vice-chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, and members of Rajasthan State Sports Council Abhimanyu Poonia and Harish Yadav were among those who met Pilot.

The state government had recently appointed 125 leaders to the posts of chairman, vice president, and members in state-level commissions, boards and corporations in two lists under political appointments. Political appointment was one of the major demands of the camp led by Pilot, in addition to a cabinet reshuffle which was done in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022