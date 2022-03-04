Left Menu

Biden will meet Finland's president at the White House on Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:14 IST
Biden will meet Finland's president at the White House on Friday
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will meet Finnish president Sauli Niinistö at the White House on Friday after the leaders spoke to each other twice in the past few months.

"They will discuss the US-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland's close partnership with NATO," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022