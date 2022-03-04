Biden will meet Finland's president at the White House on Friday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:14 IST
President Joe Biden will meet Finnish president Sauli Niinistö at the White House on Friday after the leaders spoke to each other twice in the past few months.
"They will discuss the US-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland's close partnership with NATO," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
